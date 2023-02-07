Want to know how to get suit upgrades in Dead Space? In Dead Space, your suit level determines the amount of items that you can carry, and which upgrades you can buy at Benches. So, if you want to effortlessly blast through Necromorph scum, you'll need to find all suit upgrades spread across the USG Ishimura. However, Dead Space suit upgrades tend to be hidden out of sight, which makes finding them harder than you might've expected. Fortunately, if you're in need of an upgrade so that you can get more inventory slots and health, you're in the right place.

In this guide, we'll explain where to find every suit upgrade in Dead Space, so that you can get more max health and inventory slots.

Where to find every Dead Space suit upgrade

There are six suit levels in Dead Space, with Isaac wearing level 1 when he boards the USG Ishimura. Below, we'll list where to find all of the Dead Space suit upgrades:

This is the default suit that Isaac wears from the start. Available at the Store after completing Chapter 1: New Arrivals. Found in the EVA Prep Room just before you do the space walk in Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent. Found in the Equipment Workshop near the SOS Beacon in Chapter 7: Into the Void. Found in the Locker Room near where you can play Z-Ball in Chapter 10: End of Days. Complete Dead Space and start a New Game Plus. Then, head to the Store to purchase it.

The table below shows the cost of each suit, along with the amount of inventory slots and the damage resistance they each offer.

Suit level Cost Inventory slots Damage resistance 1 Free 12 0% 2 10,000 18 5% 3 20,000 22 10% 4 35,000 26 15% 5 60,000 30 20% 6 99,000 30 30%

How to unlock all skins in Dead Space

If you're aiming for maximum drip while fighting nightmarish Necromorphs, then there are also a bunch of cosmetic skins that you can get. Some of these are unlocked by playing, but others do require either the digital deluxe edition or an EA Play Pro subscription.

Below, we'll list how to get every suit skin in Dead Space:

DS-08 Legacy RIG : Head to the Store and look in your Storage to find it for free.

: Head to the Store and look in your Storage to find it for free. Burnished Suit : Complete Impossible Mode

: Complete Impossible Mode Lone Survivor Suit : Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage.

: Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage. Infected Suit : Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage.

: Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage. Venture Suit : Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage.

: Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage. Bloody Suit : Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage.

: Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage. Sanctified Suit : Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage.

: Purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade, and then find it in your Storage. Anodized Suit: Subscribe to EA Play Pro, and then find it in your Storage.

That wraps up our guide on every Dead Space suit upgrade. If you want to get the secret ending, take a look at our guide on how to get every Marker Fragment in Dead Space. To get some crucial weapon upgrades that will make you even stronger, take a look at our guide on how to get the Master Override in Dead Space. For more, make sure to check out our Dead Space review.