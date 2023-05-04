Dell's 27-inch 1440p 280Hz gaming monitor is down to £430 after a 20% discount

The Dell Alienware AW2723DF is one of the best 1440p 240Hz monitors on the market, and now this popular model has dropped to £430 after a 20% discount at Dell's UK store. If you're a student or your employer's part of Dell's discount scheme, the monitor becomes even cheaper - just £408.50.

So what makes this system so good? In short, it's all about the panel - although the extras Dell has implemented are worth mentioning later too. The monitor is based around a 27-inch Fast IPS (or "nano IPS") panel, which offers much better motion handling than earlier IPS screens, which retaining the wide viewing angles, excellent colour accuracy and reasonable brightness/contrast that makes IPS such a good all-around choice.

With faster pixel response times (1ms GtG), these Fast IPS panels are now a much better choice for competitive games like shooters, MOBAs or racing titles, but pretty much anything will benefit from a sharper image with better motion clarity. You can even overclock the monitor to 280Hz. FreeSync/G-Sync Compatible standards are also supported, so you have VRR available on any PC graphics card plus Xbox Series, Xbox One and PS5 consoles.

In terms of extras, Dell's OSD and monitor stands are some of the best in the industry, while 100x100 VESA mounting points allow you to put this monitor on an arm if you'd like a more adjustable option that also reclaims desk space for your mouse and keyboard. A USB hub, 3.5mm passthrough and a full complement of cables are also provided.

This 27-inch monitor is best used for PC gaming, thanks to its extra-high refresh rate, but could also be used with PS5 and Series X systems via HDMI 2.0 now that both systems support 1440p VRR.

Overall then, this is an awesome monitor for the money and well worth picking up. I'm a big fan of 1440p 240Hz monitors, having owned one for a few years now, and they're a superb choice - easier to drive than a 4K monitor yet with significantly better clarity than a 27-inch 1080p alternative. Having 240Hz available for esports titles is also brilliant, and you don't have to be a pro-gamer to appreciate the smoothness even in the Windows desktop.

Be sure to let me know what you think in the comments below. Thanks for reading and stay tuned for more deals!