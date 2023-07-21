Looking for all of the Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith locations? Diablo 4 has a bunch of collectibles, but Altars of Lilith are by far the most important as they grant boosts to your core Stats, Murmuring Obols max, and even a few Paragon Points. There are 28 Altars of Lilith in Fractured Peaks, and we're here to help you find them all.

In this guide, we'll cover all of the Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith locations, so that you can tick them all off for this region. If you're looking for every single collectible and POI, take a look at our full Diablo 4 interactive map.

Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith locations

Below, you can see all 28 Altars of Lilith in the Fractured Peaks region on one simple map.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Blizzard Entertainment

For more information on individual Altars of Lilith in Fractured Peaks, you'll find them ordered below.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #1

This Altar of Lilith is located South-East of the College of Light, on a cliff edge overlooking a deep cavern.

This Altar of Lilith grants +2 Strength.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #2

You'll find this Altar located in a craggy crater to the South-West of the College of Light.

This Altar of Lilith grants +2 Intelligence.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #3

This Altar is found in the mountains above the Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #4

You'll find this located on a cliff edge by a broken wooden cart, South-West of Kor Vos.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #5

You'll find this Altar by a deep crater in the Crags of Ill Wind.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #6

You'll find this within the grounds of Kor Dragan.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #7

You'll find this to the West of Kor Dragan.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #8

To the North-West of the town of Menestad, you'll find this Altar.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #9

This Altar is located to the West of Menestad.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #10

This Altar is found within the Nostrava Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #11

You'll find this located to the South-West of the Nostrava Stronghold.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #12

To find Altar #12, head to the town of Nevesk and search to the West of the town.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #13

To find this Altar, take the path leading East out of Nevesk.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #14

Head South from the town of Margrave to find Altar #14.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #15

You'll find Altar #15 on the upper levels of the Western Tunnels, East of the town of Margrave.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #16

To find this Altar, head South-East from the town of Yelesna.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #17

To find this Altar, head North-East from the Dead Man's Dredge Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #18

To find this Altar, head to the Crucible where world bosses can spawn in Fractured Peaks, and then head West to find a small camp.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #19

This Altar is located within the grounds of Malnok, a Stronghold in Fractured Peaks.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #20

To find this Altar of Lilith, go to the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon and travel a short distance to the South.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #21

To find this Altar, scale down a cliff in the Zeleny Lowlands and search around the trees at the base.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #22

To find this Altar, head North-West from the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #23

To find Altar #23, head to the Black Asylum Dungeon and travel a short distance to the West.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #24

Head South of the town of Menestad to find this Altar.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #25

To find this Altar, take the path heading North-East from the Nostrava Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #26

To find Altar #26, head West from the Kyovashad Gatehouse.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #27

Head South from the Kyovashad Gatehouse along the Eastern Pass, and scale the nearby cliff to find an Altar hidden in the nearby trees.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith #28

Head to the North side of the Radiance Field Cemetery to find the final Altar in the Fractured Peaks.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

That wraps up our guide on all Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Fractured Peaks. If you're planning to roll a fresh character for the latest Season, make sure to consult our Diablo 4 Necromancer builds, Rogue builds, Druid builds, Barbarian builds, and Sorcerer builds guides to discover which playstyle you'd like to try.

