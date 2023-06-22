Diablo 4 Altar Of Lilith locations

Looking to clean up every last Altar Of Lilith in Diablo 4? There are a lot of collectibles strewn about the gigantic open world of Sanctuary in Blizzard's new flagship RPG, Diablo 4. Some of the most useful to find are the Altars Of Lilith - statue effigies of the Daughter Of Hatred, which give you stat bonuses for all your existing and future characters at once.

There's a grand total of 160 Lilith statues to find across the five regions of Sanctuary, so you're likely to spend quite some time searching for them without the help of a guide like this one. Below we'll walk you through all 160 Altar Of Lilith locations in Diablo 4, as well as the rewards you can get from interacting with each one.

Diablo 4 Altar Of Lilith overview

Altars of Lilith are stone statues found in the world of Diablo 4. Interacting with an Altar Of Lilith statue for the first time will give you a permanent stat boost, as well as a small amount of XP and Renown in that map zone.

Altar Of Lilith possible rewards

Each Altar Of Lilith you discover will give you 10 Renown in the region you're in, as well as a small amount of XP. You'll also receive one of the following permanent stat boosts for ALL your characters in the same realm:

+2 Strength

+2 Dexterity

+2 Intelligence

+2 Willpower

+5 Max Murmuring Obols

+1 Paragon Point

By realm, we mean the difference between Softcore and Hardcore characters. So if you activate an Altar Of Lilith with a Softcore character, it won't bestow the stat bonus on any of your Hardcore characters, and vice versa.

You also cannot stack this bonus by activating the same Altar with multiple characters - only the first activation will count. If you try to activate the same Altar again with a different character, you only receive the XP and Renown bonuses, not the permanent stat boosts.

Altar Of Lilith total rewards

In total, your characters will receive the following bonuses once you've activated all 160 Altars Of Lilith:

+68 Strength

+68 Dexterity

+68 Intelligence

+68 Willpower

+100 Max Murmuring Obols

+5 Paragon Points

Diablo 4 Altar Of Lilith locations

There is a grand total of 160 Altar Of Lilith locations to find within Diablo 4. To easily find them all, check out our Diablo 4 interactive map:

If you'd prefer static images, then take a look at the screenshots below to find every Altar Of Lilith within each region of Sanctuary.

Fractured Peaks Altar Of Lilith locations

There are 28 Altars Of Lilith to find in Fractured Peaks, the starting region of Diablo 4. This is the fewest number of Lilith Altars of any region, so you'll quickly need to branch out from Fractured Peaks to significantly boost your characters' stats.

Scosglen Altar Of Lilith locations

The northern region of Scosglen houses 34 Altars Of Lilith, the joint most of any region with Hawezar. With great reward comes great risk, as the far north is also home to some of the most dangerous areas of Sanctuary.

Dry Steppes Altar Of Lilith locations

Dry Steppes is found to the west of Fractured Peaks, and is home to 33 Altars Of Lilith, all scattered quite evenly across the region. You'll also need to venture into the Fields Of Hatred to obtain one of these Altars.

Kehjistan Altar Of Lilith locations

Kehjistan contains a total of 31 Altars Of Lilith, and can be found in the far southwest corner of the Sanctuary map. As with Dry Steppes, you'll need to delve into the Fields Of Hatred to find and activate a couple of said Altars.

Hawezar Altar Of Lilith locations

Hawezar, south of Fractured Peaks, is the location of the final 34 Altars Of Lilith, all dotted evenly about Hawezar's 14 subregions. Nearly every subregion contains at least one statue, so be sure to look all around the region to find them all with the help of the above map.

Ah, isn't that nice? That neatly covers the locations of all 160 Altars Of Lilith in Diablo 4. If you want to build up your power before venturing away from Fractured Peaks, then check out our guides on the best Barbarian build, best Druid build, best Necromancer build, best Rogue build, and best Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.