Looking for all of the Diablo 4 Scosglen Altars of Lilith locations? There are Altars of Lilith scattered throughout Sanctuary in Diablo 4 and collecting them is highly recommended as we move into Season 1. Altars of Lilith grant stat boosts that'll buff damage and resource generation, and make it much easier to meet thresholds for further stat boosts on your Paragon Boards.

In this guide, we'll cover all of the Diablo 4 Scosglen Altars of Lilith locations, so that you can tick them all off for this region. To find all collectibles and POIs, check out our full Diablo 4 interactive map.

Diablo 4 Scosglen Altars of Lilith locations

Below, you can see all 34 Altars of Lilith in the Scosglen region on one simple map.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Blizzard Entertainment

For more information on individual Altars of Lilith in Scosglen, you'll find them ordered below.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #1

To find the first Altar in Scosglen, take the winding path North from Kor Vos in the Fractured Peaks region.

This altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #2

To find this Altar, head South-East from the "Under the Fat Goose Inn" Waypoint.

This altar grants +2 Willpower.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #3

This Altar is just South of the entrance to the Whispering Pines Dungeon.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #4

Follow the path North-West from the Whispering Pines Dungeon to find this Altar.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #5

From Tirmair, follow the long path East until you reach this Altar.

This altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #6

This Altar is at the end of a river of blood in The Blood Vale area of Scosglen.

This altar grants +2 Willpower.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #7

Head South from the entrance to the Twisted Hollow Dungeon.

This altar grants +2 Willpower.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #8

This Altar is located at the top of Fiabre, a cliff located in the Strand region of Scosglen.

This altar grants +2 Willpower.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #9

To get this Altar, head to the Caen Adar boss arena in Scosglen and scale down the East side of the cliff.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #10

This Altar is located to the East of the Penitent Cairns Dungeon, in the Wailing Hills region of Scosglen.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #11

To find this Altar, head to Braestaig and continue North to the top of the Wailing Hills.

This altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #12

This Altar is a short distance to the East of the Sunken Ruins Dungeon.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #13

This Altar is on the Northern edge of the Northshore region of Scosglen.

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #14

This Altar is found in the Hope's Light region of Scosglen, South-East of the Flooded Depths Dungeon.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #15

This Altar is in the centre of the Northshore region of Scosglen, South-West of the Calibel's Mine Dungeon.

This altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #16

This Altar is also in the Northshore region, South of the Marowen town Waypoint.

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #17

This Altar is in the Deep Forest region of Scosglen, East of the Tur Dulra Stronghold.

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #18

This Altar is within the grounds of the Tur Dulra Stronghold.

This altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #19

This Altar is in the Deep Forest region of Scosglen, South-East of the Tur Dulra Stronghold.

This altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #20

This Altar is found in the South-West corner of Scosglen, nestled in a dead-end near where it borders with the Dry Steppes.

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #21

This Altar is in the Westering Lowlands, West of the Firebreak Manor Waypoint.

This altar grants +2 Willpower.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #22

This Altar is South-West of Firebreak Manor.

This altar grants +2 Willpower.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #23

This Altar is North-West of Firebreak Manor

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #24

This Altar is North-West of the main Cerrigar hub area.

This altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #25

This Altar is also North-West of the main Cerrigar hub area, further into the Emerald Chase region.

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #26

This Altar is directly South of Cerrigar.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #27

This Altar is South-East of the main Cerrigar hub, hidden in a dead-end in the South-Western corner of the Downs region.

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #28

This Altar is also in the Downs, but is more central in this region. It roughly marks the middle spot between the Cerrigar and Under the Fat Goose Inn Waypoints.

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #29

This Altar is South-West of the Under the Fat Goose Inn Waypoint.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #30

This Altar is to the East of the Under the Fat Goose Inn Waypoint.

This altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #31

Head North-West from the Tirmair Waypoint to find this Altar.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #32

This Altar is located to the West of the Oldstones Dungeon.

This altar grants +2 Strength.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #33

This Altar is South-West of the Corbach town Waypoint.

This altar grants +2 Willpower.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith #34

The final Scosglen Altar is in the dead-end just to the East of the Raethwind Wilds Dungeon.

This altar grants +2 Willpower.

That wraps up our guide on all Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Scosglen. With the latest Season's launch, take a look at our Diablo 4 Necromancer builds, Rogue builds, Druid builds, Barbarian builds, and Sorcerer builds guides if you're unsure what you want to play.

