Looking for all of the Diablo 4 Dry Steppes Altars of Lilith locations? In Diablo 4 you'll find Altars of Lilith scattered across the world of Sanctuary. They're a slog to find, but they do grant stat boosts, increases to your maximum Murmuring Obols capacity, and even some Paragon Points, making them well worth collecting.

In this guide, we'll cover all of the Diablo 4 Dry Steppes Altars of Lilith locations, so that you can tick them all off for this region. There are other collectibles and important POIs scattered across the world, and you can find them all with our Diablo 4 interactive map.

Diablo 4 Dry Steppes Altars of Lilith locations

Below, you can see all 33 Altars of Lilith in the Dry Steppes region on one simple map.

For more information on individual Altars of Lilith in Dry Steppes, you'll find them ordered below.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #1

The first Altar in the Dry Steppes region is found to the North-West of the Farobru Waypoint, on the border between Dry Steppes and Scosglen.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #2

This Altar is found to the South-East of the Farobru Waypoint

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #3

This Altar is found in the caves to the North-East of the Fate's Retreat Waypoint, West of the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #4

This Altar is located to the South-East of the Fate's Retreat Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #5

This Altar is located to the South-East of the Fate's Retreat Waypoint.

This Altar grants +1 Paragon Point.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #6

This Altar is located North of the Mournfield Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #7

This Altar is found to the West of the Guulrahn Canals Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #8

This Altar is located to the East of the Buried Halls Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #9

This Altar is found to the North of the Ancient's Lament Dungeon entrance.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #10

This Altar is found to the North of the Ancient's Lament Dungeon entrance.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #11

This Altar is found to the South-East of the Buried Halls Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #12

This Altar is found to the West of the Saraan Caldera boss arena in the Dry Steppes.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #13

This Altar is to the South-East of the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #14

This Altar is on the Southern outskirts of the Onyx Watchtower.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #15

This Altar is found to the South-West of the Onyx Watchtower.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #16

This Altar is found to the South of the Ked Bardu hub city.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #17

This Altar is found to the South-West of Ked Bardu.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #18

This Altar is found to the East of Ked Bardu.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #19

This Altar is found to the East of Ked Bardu.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #20

This Altar is found to the East of Ked Bardu, South of the Dark Ravine Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #21

This Altar is found to the East of the Forgotten Depths Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #22

This Altar is found to the South of the Forgotten Depths Dungeon.

This Altar grants +1 Paragon Point.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #23

You'll find this Altar a short distance to the West of the Forgotten Depths Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #24

This Altar is found on the coast of the Dry Steppes, far to the North of the Carrion Fields Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #25

This Altar is found to the South-East of the Carrion Fields Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #26

This Altar is found on the coast far to the South-West of the Carrion Fields Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #27

This Altar is found to the South of the Komdor Temple Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #28

This Altar is located to the South of the Alzuuda Waypoint, within the Fields of Hatred.

This Altar grants +1 Paragon Point.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #29

This Altar is found in the Untamed Scarps region, a short distance South-East of where it passes into the Fields of Hatred.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #30

This Altar is found to the West of the Champion's Demise Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #31

This Altar is found to the North of the Sealed Archives Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #32

This Altar is found to the North-West of the Bloodsoaked Crag Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith #33

This Altar is found within the grounds of the Temple of Rot Stronghold.

This Altar grants +1 Paragon Point.

That wraps up our guide on all Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in the Dry Steppes. New Seasons mean new characters, so make sure to check out our Diablo 4 Necromancer builds, Rogue builds, Druid builds, Barbarian builds, and Sorcerer builds guides to find an exciting new playstyle to try out.

