Looking for all of the Diablo 4 Kehjistan Altars of Lilith locations? Diablo 4 has a huge open world, and it hides many collectibles. The most important of these are the Altars of Lilith, as they offer permanent stat boosts that apply to all of your characters and will make any builds far stronger.

In this guide, we'll cover all of the Diablo 4 Kehjistan Altars of Lilith locations, so that you can tick them all off for this region. For other collectibles and important POIs, take a look at our full Diablo 4 interactive map.

Diablo 4 Kehjistan Altars of Lilith locations

Below, you can see all 31 Altars of Lilith in the Kehjistan region on one simple map.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Blizzard Entertainment

For more information on individual Altars of Lilith in Kehjistan, you'll find them ordered below.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #1

The first Altar of Lilith in Kehjistan is found to the West of the Outer Gardens, a large temple in the Scouring Sands region.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #2

This Altar is found North of the Halls of the Damned Dungeon, in the Scouring Sands region.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #3

This Altar is found North-East of the Tarsarak Waypoint, in the Scouring Sands region.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #4

This Altar is found to the East of the Alcarnus Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #5

This Altar is found by the entrance to the Abandoned Mineworks Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #6

This Altar is found far to the West of the Tarsarak Waypoint, in the Scouring Sands region of Kehjistan.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #7

This Altar is found within the grounds of the Alcarnus Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #8

This Altar is found to the West of the Alcarnus Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #9

This Altar is found to the North-West of the Alcarnus Stronghold, South of the Inferno Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #10

This Altar is found in the Amber Sands region, North-East of the Shivta Ruins Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #11

This Altar of Lilith is found to the South of the coincidentally-named Altar of Ruin Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #12

This Altar is found South of the Sunken Library Dungeon, North-West of the city of Caldeum.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #13

This Altar is found to the West of the Altar of Ruin Stronghold.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #14

This Altar is found to the South-West of the Altar of Ruin Stronghold, in a dead-end by the coast of Kehjistan.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #15

This Altar is found on the Ragged Coastline of Kehjistan, to the North-West of the Forgotten Ruins.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #16

This Altar is found on the Ragged Coastline of Kehjistan, to the East of the Howling Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #17

This Altar is found on the Ragged Coastline of Kehjistan, to the East of the Howling Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #18

This Altar is found to the South-West of the Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #19

This Altar is found on the Northern edge of the Southern Expanse region, to the North-East of the Gea Kul hub city.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #20

This Altar is found to the North-East of the Gea Kul hub city.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #21

This Altar is found to the East of the Gea Kul hub city.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #22

This Altar is found to the West of the Omath's Redoubt Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #23

This Altar is found within the grounds of the Omath's Redoubt Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #24

This Altar is found on the Southern outskirts of the Gea Kul hub city.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #25

This Altar is in the Kehjistan Fields of Hatred, East of the Denshar Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #26

This Altar is in the Kehjistan Fields of Hatred, South of the Denshar Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #27

This Altar is in the Kehjistan Fields of Hatred, South of the Denshar Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #28

This Altar is found just outside of the Kehjistan Fields of Hatred, North of the Denshar Waypoint.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #29

This Altar is found in the Caldeum region, North-West of the Denshar Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #30

This Altar is found on the Western edge of the city of Caldeum, South-West of the Imperial Library Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith #31

This Altar is found within the grounds of the Altar of Ruin Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

That wraps up our guide on all Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Kehjistan. With a new Season beginning recently, you might be preparing to roll a new character. If that's the case, take a look at our Diablo 4 Necromancer builds, Rogue builds, Druid builds, Barbarian builds, and Sorcerer builds guides to find an exciting new playstyle that you might enjoy.

