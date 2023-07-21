Looking for all of the Diablo 4 Hawezar Altars of Lilith locations? Altars of Lilith are hidden across Sanctuary in Diablo 4. These are a collectible that you should try to gather as fast as possible, as they offer important stat boosts that will make your character far more powerful. Sure, they're a slog to hunt down, but that's where we come in!

In this guide, we'll cover all of the Diablo 4 Hawezar Altars of Lilith locations, so that you can tick them all off for this region. Make sure to take a look at our Diablo 4 interactive map if you want to find anything else hidden in the open world.

Diablo 4 Hawezar Altars of Lilith locations

Below, you can see all 34 Altars of Lilith in the Hawezar region on one simple map.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Blizzard Entertainment

For more information on individual Altars of Lilith in Hawezar, you'll find them ordered below.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #1

This Altar is found on the Northern border of Hawezar, to the West of the Eriman's Pire Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #2

This Altar is found in the Dismal Foothills, to the North of the Wejinhani Waypoint.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #3

This Altar is found to the South-West of the Eriman's Pyre Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #4

This Altar is found to the North of the Ruins of Rakhat Keep.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #5

This Altar is found within the grounds of the Ruins of Rakhat Keep.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #6

This Altar is found to the South-West of the Ruins of Rakhat Keep.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #7

This Altar is found to the South-West of the Maugan's Works Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #8

This Altar is found a short distance to the East of the Fields of Desecration boss arena in Kehjistan.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #9

This Altar is found a short distance to the South-East of the Fields of Desecration boss arena in Kehjistan.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #10

This Altar is found to the South of Zarbinzet.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #11

This Altar is found to the East of Zarbinzet.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #12

This Altar is found to the West of Zarbinzet.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #13

This Altar is found to the North of Zarbinzet.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #14

This Altar is found within the grounds of the Crusaders' Monument Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #15

This Altar is found within the grounds of the Eriman's Pyre Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #16

This Altar is found to the South-East of the Eriman's Pyre Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #17

This Altar is found to the North of the Haunted Refuge Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #18

This Altar is found to the West of the Tree of Whispers.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #19

This Altar is found to the South-West of the Tree of Whispers.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #20

This Altar is found to the South of the Haunted Refuge Dungeon.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #21

This Altar is found to the East of the Ancient Reservoir Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #22

This Altar is found on the Eastern coast of Hawezar, to the North-East of the Belfry Zakara Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #23

This Altar is found to the North-West of the Backwater Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #24

This Altar is found to the West of the Backwater Waypoint.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #25

To find this Altar, go to the Backwater Waypoint and travel South along the coast.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #26

This Altar is found in the Toxic Fens region, North of the Ghoa Ruins Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Intelligence.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #27

This Altar is found in the Toxic Fens region, North of the Ghoa Ruins Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #28

This Altar is located on the coast of the Toxic Fens region, far South of the Ruins of Eridu Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #29

This Altar is located on the coast of the Toxic Fens region, South-East of the Ruins of Eridu Dungeon.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #30

This Altar is found within the grounds of the Vyeresz Stronghold.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #31

This Altar is found in the Blightmarsh region, East of the Witchwater Dungeon.

This Altar grants +5 max Murmuring Obols.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #32

This Altar is found in the Blightmarsh region, East of the Serpent's Lair Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Strength.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #33

This Altar is found in the Blightmarsh region, far North of the Serpent's Lair Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Willpower.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith #34

This Altar is found in the Blightmarsh region, far North-East of the Serpent's Lair Dungeon.

This Altar grants +2 Dexterity.

That wraps up our guide on all Altars of Lilith in the Hawezar region. If you're planning to hop into the latest Season after collecting all Altars and aren't sure which build you want to try, take a look at our Diablo 4 Necromancer builds, Rogue builds, Barbarian builds, Druid builds, and Sorcerer builds.

