Diablo 4 is out next year, confirms Necromancer class and makes it sound rad as hell

It must be a relief to ActiBlizz to have some good Diablo 4 news, given how everyone on Earth is ragging on Diablo Immortal 24/8 (when we are not open-mouthed at the stream of terrible news about the company, from numerous allegations of harrassment, misconduct and discrimination, to the company advising shareholders to not approve a proposal to report on harassment and discrimination). But at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase tonight they were able to share that Diablo 4 is coming out next year for some much anticipated ARPG antics. Why, that's the Diablo game people keep saying they want!

Plus, the Necromancer is confirmed as the fifth playable class. There's a moody trailer that tries to make being a Necromancer sound twisted and dangerous and a hard path to walk, but it mostly makes it sound like Necromancers are cool badasses with loads of skeleton best friends.

The Necromancer is the final playable class confirmed for launch, the others being the Barbarian, the Sorceress, the Druid and the Rogue (the latter making a return from the very first Diablo). The Necromancer comes with "newly designed undead mechanics" who can fix even the most broken of engines. No, but seriously, folks. The Necromancer has a new "Book Of The Dead" ability giving "deeper customisation of their undead army". I was leaning Druid, honestly, but Necromancer might be the hot ticket.

There was a second, longer video at the showcase tonight that showed all classes in action - including the Necromancer swinging a big scythe - as well as some of the character customisation available this time. Another thing new to Diablo is that the world is pretty fully open, and you can play and explore it in any order you like. When you clear an area of evil it might actually be a little town next time you visit. It sounds cool, but I've been burned before.

We still don't have an exact date for release, but a year is more than we had before - plus we now know that there is cross-play and cross-progression with consoles. I guess if you and your mates love Diablo IV so much you want to play it on every single platform that exists then you're catered for. It'll have to do a lot to dislodge Diablo II from the dark middle of my heart, I'll tell you that much.

