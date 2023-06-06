Diablo 4: Who is Lilith?

Who is Lilith in Diablo 4? Horned meat-nun demon queen Lilith may be the main antagonist of Diablo 4, but that's not to say that she isn't also the most interesting character in the entire game. Quite the opposite in fact: it turns out that a lot of us are really quite interested in what Lilith has to say.

I love a good lore deep-dive, so if you're wondering what Lilith's past looks like and why she's so hell-bent on recruiting new cultists in Diablo 4, read on for a brief history of Diablo's most sympathetic villain to get you up to speed.

Who is Lilith in Diablo 4?

Lilith makes her Diablo debut in the latest game, as a brand-new antagonist who'll be equally unknown to franchise veterans and newbies. However, since she's modelled on an extremely prominent figure in Mesopotamian and Judaic mythology — where she's believed to be the first wife of Adam and the original female demon — there have naturally been passing references to her in the lore of the Diablo series before now. Lilith has previously been name-dropped in Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, as well as a number of supplementary materials outside of the core games.

Despite this being her first on-screen appearance, Lilith is very much embedded in the series' overall plotline: she's the daughter of Mephisto (Lord of Hatred), one of the main antagonists of Diablo 2 and brother to the titular demon Diablo himself. That makes Lilith the niece of the series' title character, if you're keeping track, and it's fair to say that's one family reunion where the barbecue will surely not disappoint.

Lilith is also the former lover of the fallen archangel Inarius, another mainstay from Diablo lore who was referenced heavily in Diablo 3 and elsewhere in the extended canon before making his first official appearance here. In the world of Diablo, this relationship between an angel and a devil led to the creation of the Nephalem, who eventually evolved into humanity.

Lilith and Inarius created the world of Sanctuary — the primary setting of the Diablo series — as a safe haven for their children to live away from the control of both Heaven and Hell. However, the existence of the Nephalem was so threatening that angels and demons alike dedicated themselves to the destruction of Sanctuary. Many Nephalem were killed, and in her grief for her lost children, Lilith swore to destroy both Heaven and Hell to ensure that Sanctuary would finally know eternal peace. Inarius, however, responded by banishing her to the Void, where she has been trapped ever since, and from which she is finally called forth at the beginning of Diablo 4.

