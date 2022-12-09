Diablo IV is coming on June 6th, 2023

Hot on the heels of a report claiming that Diablo IV developers are likely facing painful overtime to meet a then-unconfirmed release date of June 6th, a new trailer at the Geoffries tonight confirmed that yeah Diablo IV's release date is June 6th. Well. Alrighty. Still, this CGI trailer is nice and fancy.

That's a swish cinematic showdown between Inarius, Archangel of The High Heavens, and Lilith, Daughter of Hatred. I do still adore those blazing tendril wings of Diablo angels.

Only hours ago, a Washington Post report claimed, based on speaking to fifteen current and former Blizzard, that the game's development remains mighty troubled. They claim the project has been mismanaged, the team have been bleeding talent and burning out, and that it was unlikely to meet a June launch without a whole lot of 'crunch' overtime. There's a whole lot more in the full report, so go read.

You know, Blizzard, you could delay it to 2026 and (kinda) get that eyecatching 6/6/6 release date. Tempting, no. No?

Speaking of troubles at Activision Blizzard, the Federal Trade Commission are moving to block Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of the company. And let's not forget the charges of unfair labour practices, the lawsuits over alleged sexual harrassment and discrimination, the...

Diablo IV is coming on the 6th of June, 2023 via Battle.net, priced at £60. Pre-ordering will give early access to the open beta, but I'm sure you know better than to pre-order. It'll also be on Xboxes and PlayStations.

