EA's NotE3 event takes place next month and rumours say Dead Space might be there

Though I'll be praying for more Dragon Age 4
EA Play Live, Electronic Arts' NotE3 event, will take place next month on July 22nd. Last year's event was pretty disappointing, all we saw was a tiny glimpse at what we now know to be Battlefield 2042, and a couple of rocks from Dragon Age 4. Hopefully this time around we'll get some more detail on both of those (pls BioWare, I beg you), and it's rumoured the publisher might have a Dead Space remaster up their sleeves too.

The Dead Spaces rumours come from GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who said EA's Motive Studio (who made Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Battlefront 2) are working on reviving "an established IP". His comments suggest it's something to do with Dead Space, which both Eurogamer and Gemastu have corroborated. It's all a bit "he said, she said" though, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Still, it would be nice to see Dead Space make a return. The sci-fi horror series hasn't done much since Dead Space 3 came out in 2013, and EA closed its developer Visceral Games in 2017. I didn't get on with the games personally because I was a giant wuss. I'm slightly less so now, however, so I'd quite like to try again if a remaster is on the cards.

As for things EA Play Live is actually more likely to show, I'd be surprised if they didn't have more Battlefield 2042 for us. We already saw a bunch of gameplay with cool tornadoes at the Microsoft and Bethesda conference, but it'd be nice to hear some more details.

I will also be shocked and appalled if they don't give me more Dragon Age 4. BioWare devs have been showing off concept art for ages now, plus EA showed a well-good teaser trailer (with Varric in it!) at last year's Game Awards. Plus if you look at the start of the video in the EA's Tweet below, you can just about make out a wolf face (a Dread Wolf face?) in the cube on the left.

At one point one of those shapes also shows a bit of road, so maybe they'll show some Need For Speed too. I'm also holding out for Mass Effect 3 multiplayer coming to the Legendary Edition. Or just a new Mass Effect announcement in general. More Liara, please.

EA Play Live's pre-show kicks off at 6pm BST (10am PT) on July 22nd, with their main event to follow after (probably around 7pm BST, the before-bits usually take an hour or so).

