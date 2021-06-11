Ebay's 20% off sale includes cheap SSDs, monitors and more

Ebay UK are doing one of their semi-regular 20% off sales right now, making it a great time to pick up games, monitors, peripherals and PC components at a discount. To qualify for the discount, you'll need to buy from participating sellers (full list here), spend more than £15 and use the code SHOP4LESS at the checkout. You can get a maximum of £60 off this way, so anything up to £300 will get the full discount.

Here are the most promising outlets for PC components and peripherals, alongside the specific Ebay categories to check first:

And here are the places to check for games (PC plus consoles):

Now that's out of the way, let's move onto a few highlights we discovered amongst the sellers we mentioned.

Storage

There are tons of discounted SSDs and HDDs in this sale, but I focused on 1TB SSDs as these tend to be the most popular. The Samsung T7 is down to £68, I believe the cheapest it's ever been, and is a great high-speed portable NVMe SSD. The WD Blue SN550 that Katharine called disgustingly good value and named the best cheap NVMe SSD for gaming are both available under £80, a great deal considering how much faster these are than standard 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. Go for the SN550 first, but if it's sold out then the earlier model is still a decent deal.

Monitors

There are a few monitor highlights here, including AOC 24G2U and BenQ Mobiuz EX2710, which have both been recommended by Katharine here at RPS before now - the 24G2U for its great value and good gaming performance, and the Mobiuz for its excellent HDR at a very low price.

The AOC CU34G2X is one of my favourite ultra-wide monitors, with a 34-inch span and 3440x1440 resolution at a very agreeable price. Finally, the Zowie XL2411P is another great 144Hz pick based around a TN panel that was used by a surprisingly high percentage of esports teams before 240Hz monitors became available.

Components (motherboards, GPUs, cases, PSUs)

There are some good deals going on motherboards and cases particularly, but I also spotted a couple of GTX 1650 graphics cards at a reasonable price (in this market) and some interesting Thermaltake cases, including a massive E-ATX glass tower.

I hope you found these highlights useful, and feel free to chime in if you spot any deals yourself in the comments below! I've only just scratched the surface of what's available so I'm sure you can turn up a bargain or two.