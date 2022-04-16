Elder Scrolls Online is free to play and heavily discounted until April 26th

It's been a while since we've checked in on the Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda's take on a Tamriel you can play with pals. If you've never checked in on it, now is a good time: the base game and its Morrowind DLC are currently available to play for free until April 26th.

If you fancy giving it a go, you can grab the free trial from Steam. It includes four classes, Battlegrounds and Alliance War PvP, as well as the region of Vvardenfell. If you like it, your progress will carry over to the full game - and the base game is currently 70% off, making it £4.50/€6.

Bethesda are offering up this free hit because they're gearing up to releasing High Isle, the game's next expansion on June 6th. It takes place in a Breton island that's not featured in any previous Elder Scrolls game, and you can play its prologue chapter during the free trial. The full expansion will cost considerably more than the base game as it's £33/€40 on Steam.

Alec was the last bod from these shores to wake up in ESO's shackles, and he had a good time with it. Mostly because he found it did a decent job of approximating the solo Elder Scrolls games and he could spend his time crouching and stealing things. For these reasons, it remains on our list of the best MMOs.

I haven't played an MMO in years and I can't imagine starting again soon, but I am looking forward to Starfield, Bethesda's next singleplayer RPG, due out later this year. Here's everything we know about Starfield so far.