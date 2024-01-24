What is Deadly Shroud in Enshrouded? The big unique selling point of Keen Games' new survival crafting game Enshrouded, as the name suggests, is the Shroud. The Shroud is a dense and hostile fog that lays claim to a large portion of the Enshrouded map, making vision and survival difficult. But not all Shroud is created equal.

While normal Shroud will take minutes to eventually kill you in Enshrouded, Deadly Shroud will kill you in a matter of seconds. Therefore, it's almost impossible to explore areas saturated by Deadly Shroud. Or is it? In this quick guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about Deadly Shroud and how to explore it by increasing your Shroud Passage Level.

Enshrouded - Release Date Announcement Trailer Take a look at the release date announcement trailer for Enshrouded here.

How to explore Deadly Shroud in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, Deadly Shroud simply means any area where the Shroud is too high-level for you to enter. You'll know that an area of Shroud is too high-level for you if it has a red tint to the fog which isn't caused by nearby lava.

You can explore Deadly Shroud by raising your Shroud Passage Level. Doing so will turn the Deadly Shroud into regular Shroud once you reach the required level for that area.

To raise your Shroud Passage Level, you need to upgrade your Flame Altar - which acts as your respawn point in Enshrouded - by interacting with it and selecting the "Strengthen The Flame" option. You'll need to gather the listed materials in order to Strengthen The Flame, but it will (among other benefits) increase your Shroud Passage Level by 1. You only need to do this with one of your Flame Altars, so don't worry about upgrading them all. To Strengthen the Flame the very first time, you'll need the following resources:

5x Resin

5x Red Mushroom

5x Bones

5x Shroud Liquid

1x Spark

5x Animal Fur

Subsequent upgrades will require more expensive recipes. All of these items can be procured very easily, with the exception of the Spark, which requires you to seek out and interact with one of the various Flame Sanctums and Flame Shrines dotted about the Enshrouded map.

The downside is that there are various different levels of Deadly Shroud, so just Strengthening the Flame once won't get rid of all Deadly Shroud on the map. It is, however, likely to get rid of all the Deadly Shroud nearest to your starting point in the bottom-left corner, because the Shroud tends to increase in level the further you journey away from spawn.

That's all there is to exploring Deadly Shroud in Enshrouded. For more handy guides on Enshrouded, check out our primer on the best skills in Enshrouded, as well as how to build in Enshrouded.