Equip your PC with 16GB of DDR4 for just £36

Building an AMD Ryzen 5000 or Intel 12th/13th-gen PC? Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM is a go-to value choice thanks to its extremely aggressive pricing and stable performance, and today you can pick up a 16GB dual-channel kit of DDR4-3200 CL16 for just £35.99. The same RAM used to cost £60+ less than a year ago, making it a great time to build a new DDR4-based system.

The key thing here is that by getting two sticks of 8GB each, you're unlocking a significant performance advantage over single-stick solutions. Otherwise, the spec is very much the value sweet spot, with 3200MT/s offering performance advantages over the 2133MT/s or 2400MT/s RAM lurking in many older systems, while costing significantly less than alternatives beyond 3600MT/s.

This would be a great pairing with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the company's fastest DDR4-based gaming processor, or even mid-range 13th-gen CPUs like the 13400F and 13600K. Of course, Intel's recent generations support both DDR4 and DDR5 motherboards, so make sure you match the RAM you buy to your motherboard!

It makes a lot of sense then, especially as if you want to chase out-and-out performance, high-frequency DDR4 is falling to the wayside as significantly faster DDR5 kits have started to become more affordable. In terms of frames per pound though, nothing beats DDR4 - and we can expect that to remain true for at least a few years longer!

Do you have any questions about RAM that I could help with? Let me know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more deals as and when I find them!