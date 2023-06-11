All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fable trailer doesn't have much Fable, does have Richard Ayoade

He's a nice man

Richard Ayoade as a giant in Fable's new trailer.
Image credit: Xbox Game Studios
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

It is still weird that Microsoft started making a new Fable only a few short years after closing the studio which created the fantasy RPG series, Lionhead. But they are, a new trailer from NotE3 reminds us. The trailer doesn't show much of the Fable reboot being made by Forza Horizon studio Playground Games, but it does star a digtal Richard Ayoade, so I'm not complaining. He's nice, that Richard Ayoade. Come meet his digidouble in the new trailer.

Watch on YouTube

So I guess we can confirm that the new Fable is, uh, set in an English fairytale world, possibly with an English comedy actor or two, where you can kick chickens. Alright. Yep. I had guessed that much. This does look pretty, mind.

"What does it mean to be a Hero?" asks the blurb. "Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever."

That's Fable alright. And that's about as much as we've heard about the game since Microsoft announced it three years ago.

Fable will be on Game Pass day one when it hits Windows and Xbox Xeries XS, whenever that will be, whatever it is.

I only wish Microsoft had got Ayoade into the studio for one of those awkward celebrity cameos at video game live shows that Alice Bee likes so much.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch