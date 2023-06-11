Fable trailer doesn't have much Fable, does have Richard Ayoade

It is still weird that Microsoft started making a new Fable only a few short years after closing the studio which created the fantasy RPG series, Lionhead. But they are, a new trailer from NotE3 reminds us. The trailer doesn't show much of the Fable reboot being made by Forza Horizon studio Playground Games, but it does star a digtal Richard Ayoade, so I'm not complaining. He's nice, that Richard Ayoade. Come meet his digidouble in the new trailer.

So I guess we can confirm that the new Fable is, uh, set in an English fairytale world, possibly with an English comedy actor or two, where you can kick chickens. Alright. Yep. I had guessed that much. This does look pretty, mind.

"What does it mean to be a Hero?" asks the blurb. "Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever."

That's Fable alright. And that's about as much as we've heard about the game since Microsoft announced it three years ago.

Fable will be on Game Pass day one when it hits Windows and Xbox Xeries XS, whenever that will be, whatever it is.

I only wish Microsoft had got Ayoade into the studio for one of those awkward celebrity cameos at video game live shows that Alice Bee likes so much.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.