Filming is underway on Netflix's The Witcher season 3

Netflix have started filming the third season of The Witcher, their flashy (and dumb and campy and fun) adaptation of the books about the white-haired monster hunter. To prove it, they shared a single on-location photo of the filming and the new season's official synopsis.

Let's start with the picture, because I like pictures, they're nice:

Here's the official synopsis for season three, as shared by Netflix's Witcher Twitter account:

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

It was reported three months ago, alongside the release of season two, that the scripts for The Witcher's third season were almost done. It's a much shorter gap between seasons than there was between the first and second, where filming was delayed as a result of the Covid-19 panedemic.

While Netflix's adaptations are based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and not the game, there's obvious overlap. Last month CD Projekt Red confirmed that they were working on a fourth entry in their Witcher series, although the expectation is that it won't star Geralt as the protagonist.

If it's Geralt you want, then you'll have to settle for Henry Cavill in a wig. Here's the trailer for season two to refresh your memory: