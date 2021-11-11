Final Fantasy V's pixel remaster is out now

Square Enix continue to dribble out their pixel remasters of the Final Fantasy series. FFI through IV have all come out over the past year, with IV landing back in September. Now Final Fantasy V has joined the party, letting you play the classic RPG with more faithful artwork than the derided mobile ports that were available previously.

Here's the trailer, showing of its crisp, aliased lines. Ooh:

Final Fantasy V is about a boy and his chocobo heading out to save the world after some crystals are knocked out of alignment. It was previously available on PC, but only via a mobile port that had algorithmically up-ressed sprites. This new version maintains the original pixellated look while running on modern monitors.

When Brendy and Katharine did their ranking of the best Final Fantasy games, FFV didn't place inside the included 9. Was this a crime? I'll let you play judge and jury in the comments.

The ports have been mostly well received so far, the exception being the fonts, and fans have already set about fixing those.

You can grab FFV from Steam for £10.39/€14.39 with a 20% launch discount. It's also available as part of an FFI-VI bundle, with VI "coming soon".