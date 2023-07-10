With Capcom and Square Enix considering more game revivals, what should get the remake treatment next?

Capcom and Square Enix were both recently asked about whether more remasters and remakes were planned in the future. Both publishers gave non-committal responses but we know more redos/reimaginings/remakes are coming. Of course they are. Seemingly every publisher under the sun is onboard the remake train and it’s only a matter of time before your favourite game gets a nostalgic refresh. So, dear readers, what older games would you like to see return?

Square Enix’s annual shareholder's meeting had one notable suggestion. “Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster has been well received,” noted one Squeenix shareholder. “Are there plans to remaster other past titles? Personally, I would like to play Xenogears,” said the shareholder, spotted by VGC. Not a bad suggestion at all. Although, Square's staff seem to be keen on a Final Fantasy 6 remake instead.

Capcom shareholders had their own ideas, too. One question asked whether “only the main numbered entries in Resident Evil” would get remakes. The publisher said they were “carrying out discussions,” which doesn’t rule out the possibility of a Code: Veronica remake, for instance, or maybe some other fan-favourite Resident Evil game.

Capcom and Square Enix are rolling through their weighty back catalogue of classics full steam ahead. Capcom have already released multiple horror revivals, most recently with the excellent Resident Evil 4 Remake. On the other hand, Squeenix are gearing up to launch Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - the second part in their planned remake trilogy - next year. Neither publisher/developer are alone, though, since many remakes have dropped in the last few years (System Shock, Dead Space, XIII) and many more are incoming (The Witcher, Persona 3, Metal Gear Solid 3.) Nostalgia prints money, baby.

Go on then. Let us know what remakes/remasters you’re itching for. Your suggestion can be a classic that’s not accessible on any modern systems or storefronts. It can be an overlooked older gem that deserves its time in the spotlight. Heck, you can (and should) even pick a bad-but-interesting game that could genuinely use a touch-up.

“What’s your pick, Kaan?” Thanks for asking, imaginary voice in my head. I’d simply be happy with a rejigged Banjo-Kazooie, porting the classic collectathon over to PC for the first time. That would keep all the platforming goodness and clever levels intact (hello Click Clock Wood), although a new paint job would also be welcome.

I’m sure you guys have deeper cuts in mind, though. Tell us about your dream remakes. Go!