All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Friday The 13th is being delisted at the end of this year

Grave news for fans

Jason Vorhees in hockey mask with text 'Friday The 13th: The Game" overlaying in red
Image credit: Gun Media
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Welp, it feels like this has been a long time coming. Friday The 13th: The Game will no longer be on sale by the end of the year, due to license expiration. The asymmetric multiplayer game, based on the film series of the same name, has had a rough time over the years. In 2018, it was caught up in the dispute between the original film's producer and writer, causing publisher Gun Media to halt all DLC plans. In 2020, the game's dedicated servers were killed, but online play limped on via peer-to-peer matchmaking.

Gun Media announced the game's delisting on Twitter. "Our license for Friday The 13th will expire on December 31st, 2023," the publisher wrote. After that date, the game won't be available to buy digitally or physically. The game will still be playable though, as Gun Media stated it will "continue to function through at least December 31, 2024," for owners.

The publisher has decided to slash prices for Friday The 13th, in light of the game's impending death. The base game has been reduced from $14.99 to $4.99, with all DLC now priced at $0.99 each.

Friday The 13th has been a bloody good little game, and it's a shame to see things end for it like this.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch