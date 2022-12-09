FromSoftware return to mechs with Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

For the longest time, FromSoftware were best known for their Armored Core series of middling mech games. Then they found a whole new audience with Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring, and nary a big robot in sight. Well, now FromSoft are returning to big stompy boys with Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, coming in 2023. Check out the cool mechs in the announcement trailer from tonight's Geoffries, below.

Those really are some cool mechs. All shapes and sizes, bristling with greebles and gadgets and pistons and flaps and spinning bits and gatling guns.

I like to think those "feed the fire" and "let the last cinders burn" cards were intentional fakeouts for viewers expecting the surprise announcement to be a new Dark Souls game. Although, in the extremely unlikely event that these are hints connecting Armored Core to Dark Souls in some wild Drakengard/Nier-style history, I will lose my chuffing mind. Hey, beloved Souls blaggard Patches is an homage to an Amored Core character. They won't be doing this. But what if...!

This is the first Armored Core game in a decade, following 2013's Armored Core: Verdict Day. It'll also be the first Armored Core game on PC, having started exclusively on PlayStation before spreading to Xboxes.

I've heard from pals that the Armored Core series has broadly been, like, okay, though I know it found fans. FromSoftware have come on leaps and bounds in making proper good action games since then, and I really would like this one to be proper good. I'm aching for more good mecha games.

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is due to launch in 2023 on Steam, published by Bandai Namco. It'll also be on PlayStations and Xboxes.

