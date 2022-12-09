If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FromSoftware return to mechs with Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Well of course the Dark Souls studio need fires
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
A cool mech in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon's reveal trailer.

For the longest time, FromSoftware were best known for their Armored Core series of middling mech games. Then they found a whole new audience with Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring, and nary a big robot in sight. Well, now FromSoft are returning to big stompy boys with Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, coming in 2023. Check out the cool mechs in the announcement trailer from tonight's Geoffries, below.

Watch on YouTube

Those really are some cool mechs. All shapes and sizes, bristling with greebles and gadgets and pistons and flaps and spinning bits and gatling guns.

I like to think those "feed the fire" and "let the last cinders burn" cards were intentional fakeouts for viewers expecting the surprise announcement to be a new Dark Souls game. Although, in the extremely unlikely event that these are hints connecting Armored Core to Dark Souls in some wild Drakengard/Nier-style history, I will lose my chuffing mind. Hey, beloved Souls blaggard Patches is an homage to an Amored Core character. They won't be doing this. But what if...!

This is the first Armored Core game in a decade, following 2013's Armored Core: Verdict Day. It'll also be the first Armored Core game on PC, having started exclusively on PlayStation before spreading to Xboxes.

I've heard from pals that the Armored Core series has broadly been, like, okay, though I know it found fans. FromSoftware have come on leaps and bounds in making proper good action games since then, and I really would like this one to be proper good. I'm aching for more good mecha games.

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is due to launch in 2023 on Steam, published by Bandai Namco. It'll also be on PlayStations and Xboxes.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch