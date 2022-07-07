If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get 32GB of DDR4 RAM for cheap at Amazon US

$120 for DDR4-3600 or $85 for DDR4-3200.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on
Two sticks of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM.

With DDR5 RAM the current standard - even if it remains incredibly poor value at the moment - DDR4 RAM is getting cheaper and cheaper, making it a good time to upgrade your PC or build a new one at a fraction of the price it would have cost you just a year or two ago. Today we spotted two great deals on DDR4-3600 and DDR4-3200 RAM on Amazon US, where you can get 32GB kits for $120 and $85, respectively.

The Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB kit is one that I've tested myself, albeit in a slightly higher-spec 4000MT/s capacity. It looks incredible, especially if you have other Corsair RGB-encrusted peripherals or components to sync it with, and of course the performance is good. 3600MT/s is the sweet spot for AMD Ryzen and recent Intel systems, and you've got decent CL18 timings to back this up. (DDR4-3600 CL16 is faster, but tends to cost significantly more.) With 32GB in total, two 16GB sticks, you'll benefit from the speed and stability advantages of dual-channel memory while also lighting up the inside of your computer case in the colour(s) of your choice.

The better value option is TeamGroup's T-Force 32GB kit, which is rated at 3200MT/s with slightly faster CL16 timings. This is the ideal bang-for-buck spec, as you get a noticeable bump over 2133MT/s, 2400MT/s and 2666MT/s kits without the price premium of faster RAM. 3600MT/s does offer better performance, but it's really the end of diminishing returns territory - so I'd personally go for this kit if you don't want/need the RGB lighting.

What do you make of this RAM deal? Let me know in the comments below; it's always interesting to learn what kidn of systems you're building and what kind of deals would come in handy!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch