Get 32GB of DDR4 RAM for cheap at Amazon US

With DDR5 RAM the current standard - even if it remains incredibly poor value at the moment - DDR4 RAM is getting cheaper and cheaper, making it a good time to upgrade your PC or build a new one at a fraction of the price it would have cost you just a year or two ago. Today we spotted two great deals on DDR4-3600 and DDR4-3200 RAM on Amazon US, where you can get 32GB kits for $120 and $85, respectively.

The Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB kit is one that I've tested myself, albeit in a slightly higher-spec 4000MT/s capacity. It looks incredible, especially if you have other Corsair RGB-encrusted peripherals or components to sync it with, and of course the performance is good. 3600MT/s is the sweet spot for AMD Ryzen and recent Intel systems, and you've got decent CL18 timings to back this up. (DDR4-3600 CL16 is faster, but tends to cost significantly more.) With 32GB in total, two 16GB sticks, you'll benefit from the speed and stability advantages of dual-channel memory while also lighting up the inside of your computer case in the colour(s) of your choice.

The better value option is TeamGroup's T-Force 32GB kit, which is rated at 3200MT/s with slightly faster CL16 timings. This is the ideal bang-for-buck spec, as you get a noticeable bump over 2133MT/s, 2400MT/s and 2666MT/s kits without the price premium of faster RAM. 3600MT/s does offer better performance, but it's really the end of diminishing returns territory - so I'd personally go for this kit if you don't want/need the RGB lighting.

What do you make of this RAM deal? Let me know in the comments below; it's always interesting to learn what kidn of systems you're building and what kind of deals would come in handy!