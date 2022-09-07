Get $660 of 2K games - Borderlands, XCOM, Civ - for $16

Humble Bundle remains an excellent place to pick up video game collections at rock-bottom prices, and today's 2K Megahits bundle is a doozy. It contains $660 worth of games from the publisher, including series like Borderlands, XCOM, Civilization and Bioshock, for $16 (or the equivalent in your local currency, this is a local sale). That's a reasonable price for even one of these games, let alone the 18 games included in this bundle.

As with previous Humble Bundles, this is operating on a 'pay what you want' scheme with a four-item bundle as the base reward, a 12-item bundle if you pay over the average and a 16-item bundle if you pay $16 or more.

The 4-item bundle is OK for the price - $1 gets you the X-COM complete pack (ie everything before the XCOM reboots), plus Hidden and Dangerous, Hidden and Dangerous 2 and Army Men RTS. Approximately $9.75 adds in Railroad Tycoon 3, Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum, Sid Meier's Railroads!, the Duke Nukem Forever Collection, WWE 2K Battlegrounds + Ultimate Brawlers Pass, CivCity: Rome and The Golf Club 2019. The big ticket items only appear at $16, where you get Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, the XCOM Ultimate Collection, PGA 2K21, Sid Meier's Civilization 6, BioShock The Collection, Mafia Definitive Edition and all of the other titles listed.

I'd say that the minimum and $16 price points are the best options here - the midweight payment isn't that far off from the top-tier one, and while you do get eight extra games all of the big AAA releases are reserved for that top pack.

If you do get the $16 bundle, I'd recommend Borderlands 3, XCOM 2, Civilization 6 and the original BioShock to start - all of which are quite replayable games that should last you for many happy hours before you even need to dip into the other options. For $16, that's brilliant.

Have you got any highlights from this bundle? Let me know in the comments below.