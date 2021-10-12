When it comes to giant external hard drives, WD sells more drives than anyone - and they might see a fair few more sales today. Their 12TB Elements external hard drive has been sharply discounted over at Newegg, with the code EMC2AAZAA27 knocking off $50 off the usual price of $249.99.

That makes for a final price of less than $200, or around 1.7¢ per gigabyte if you do the math. As an honorary elder of the internet, I remember getting a second 750MB hard drive for my computer, bringing my total capacity to over one gigabyte - and I thought that I would never be able to fill all that space, even if I full-installed all six of the games that I owned! So the prospect of a drive with 12,000 gigabytes, or thereabouts, remains absolutely incredible to me. (Hopefully I'm not the only one!)

Looking at other retailers, $200 is the cheapest price you'll find for this drive in the US. Amazon are selling the same model for $246, for example, while the cheapest 12TB model at Best Buy is $230.

So, if you're looking for an absolute boat-load of space for games, media, photos and so on, this is a great shout. I don't think I've seen a better price since the rise of the Chia hard drive mining craze, so jump on it while you can.

