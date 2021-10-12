If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get a 12TB WD Elements external hard drive for $199.99 ($50 off)

That's 1.666¢ per gigabyte - spooky.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a photo of a western digital external hard drive (HDD)

When it comes to giant external hard drives, WD sells more drives than anyone - and they might see a fair few more sales today. Their 12TB Elements external hard drive has been sharply discounted over at Newegg, with the code EMC2AAZAA27 knocking off $50 off the usual price of $249.99.

That makes for a final price of less than $200, or around 1.7¢ per gigabyte if you do the math. As an honorary elder of the internet, I remember getting a second 750MB hard drive for my computer, bringing my total capacity to over one gigabyte - and I thought that I would never be able to fill all that space, even if I full-installed all six of the games that I owned! So the prospect of a drive with 12,000 gigabytes, or thereabouts, remains absolutely incredible to me. (Hopefully I'm not the only one!)

Looking at other retailers, $200 is the cheapest price you'll find for this drive in the US. Amazon are selling the same model for $246, for example, while the cheapest 12TB model at Best Buy is $230.

So, if you're looking for an absolute boat-load of space for games, media, photos and so on, this is a great shout. I don't think I've seen a better price since the rise of the Chia hard drive mining craze, so jump on it while you can.

Thanks for joining me on this deals post, and stay tuned for more deals in the very near future!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Deals

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch