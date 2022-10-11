Get a Dell 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor for £129 after a £110 reduction

Gaming monitors don't have to be expensive. Right now you can pick up Dell's excellent G2722HS 27-in 1080p 165Hz monitor for just £129 after a massive £110 discount, courtesy of a HUKD discount code. That code is HUKDG2722HS, so just enter it at the checkout to get this monitor for an unbelievable price.

It's incredibly rare to see a 27-inch 1080p 165Hz monitor for this price, much less one from Dell who is one of the best monitor brands going. Looking online, you can find a few smaller 24-inch monitors for around the same price, but only if you go for a no-name brand - and Dell's 24-in equivalent costs £160 even after a Prime Early Access Sale discount.

This monitor also supports G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, so you have an option to eliminate screen tearing and judder without the input lag penalty of traditional v-sync - a must-have for any new monitor purchase, I think. The 1080p resolution will look a little grainy at 27 inches, but having used a 28-inch 1080p monitor for years, it's certainly preferable to a 24-inch model at the same resolution. And that 165Hz refresh rate is an absolute game-changer, allowing you to run esports titles like Counter-Strike, DotA 2 or Rocket League with extremely good responsiveness even on lower-end machines.

The G2722HS uses an IPS panel too, which is less common for budget monitors than the older and cheaper TN. The advantage of IPS is that you get much better viewing angles and colour reproduction, so watching videos, working and playing slower-paced games will look significantly better than on an equally priced TN panel display. The only advantage TN holds is in pixel response times, but in my view good modern IPS panels like this are more than fast enough for 165Hz gaming - and I'd much rather have a screen that is good across a wide range of game genres.

In any case, this is an awesome deal - so thanks for HUKD for arranging it with Dell, and I hope you find it useful! Stay tuned for more deals soon.