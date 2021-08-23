Get a Ryzen 4600H and GTX 1650 gaming laptop for £573

Over the past couple of years I've had a fair few friends pick up Lenovo Legion gaming laptops, as they offer good specs and a nice design at a reasonable price. That's why I jumped on this option to share a deal that sees last year's entry-level model fall to a price below most office laptops. This 15-inch configuration, codenamed 15ARH05, includes a Ryzen 5 4600H processor and GTX 1650 graphics card for £573 when you use code WINDOWS50 at checkout - a great value for a legitimately solid gaming machine.

This configuration isn't the most powerful available, but I think it represents pretty good value for money. The downside here is the RAM and storage allocation, which is quite meagre at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but both are expandable down the line so it's not a deal-breaker in my eyes. Having a proper discrete graphics card, even a low-end one like the GTX 1650, gives you a lot more ability to tackle recent games than you'd have from even the integrated graphics built into the most recent and powerful processors.

The Ryzen 5 4600H is also a good, efficient performer, and should contribute good day-to-day performance especially when the RAM allocation is upgraded to 16GB or higher. Ryzen 4000 was a key moment for AMD on mobile - the first time that an AMD laptop CPU had been competitive against Intel for years and years! - and so getting one here is a real nice bonus.

There are some other good points here. The 120Hz screen isn't the best, with a relatively low brightness and no HDR, but having a higher refresh rate is great for the esports titles that will run well on this laptop. The port selection is good too, with four full-sized USB ports, USB-C, a headphone jack, ethernet and HDMI.

All in all, it's an awesome amount of laptop for £573, so do check it out - I don't think you'll find much better for the money! Incidentally, if you do find a better deal, let me know in the comments - we're always on the lookout for a great gaming laptop to recommend. Until next time, cheerio!