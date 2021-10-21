Get a high-spec 1TB NVMe SSD for £139 after a 21% off voucher

The XPG S70 Blade is one of the few 'second-gen' PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, offering incredible speeds on PC and even full compatibility with PS5. Today the 1TB model is heavily discounted at Amazon UK, with the NVMe drive dropping from £176 all the way to £139. To get the reduced price, tick the box where it says 'Apply 21% voucher'; the reduced price will be visible at the checkout.

So why is the S70 Blade worth getting in the first place? Well, I reckon it's one of the very fastest SSDs available, alongside the Crucial P5 Plus, Samsung 980 Pro and WD Black SN850. However, all of these either don't come with a heatsink or cost extra when they come with a heatsink; the S70 Blade just straight up comes with an optional heatsink you can use in the PS5 or most PCs, or leave out if your motherboard or laptop can't accommodate it. That's some useful flexibility, right there.

In terms of the out-and-out specs, let's do a quick run through. The 1TB drive has read speeds of up to 7400MB/s and write speeds of up to 6800MB/s, making it roughly twice as fast as a PCIe 3.0 SSD - the previous NVMe standard. To unlock these faster speeds, you'll need a PCIe 4.0 compatible motherboard, laptop or PS5; on the PC side of things, Intel and AMD's 500-series motherboards tend to support PCIe 4.0 but some earlier models do also. If you're not sure, the best thing is to check with a quick Google search online - "PCIe 4.0" and the name of your motherboard is normally a good place to start. You can still use this drive on older PCIe 3.0 motherboards, but you won't get the benefit of the faster speeds - so we'd only recommend this approach if you know you're going to upgrade your machine to a new motherboard in the near future - say, to use Intel's 12th-gen CPUs?

As always, thanks for joining me and I hope these deals are useful to you!