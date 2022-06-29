Get a Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for £110

The excellent Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD has dropped in price on Amazon UK, from its regular price of £143 all the way down to £109.98. That's a significant reduction and equals the lowest price we've ever seen for this drive which is the fastest we've ever tested as of February 2022.

The Renegade isn't quite as well-known as strong gaming SSDs like the Samsung 980 Pro or WD SN850, but it offers even better performance than these drives while costing a little more most of the time - so this discount which brings it below the likes of the SN850 makes it an awesome value.

I tend to call this class of drive 'second-gen PCIe 4.0' as it offers significantly faster speeds than the first PCIe 4.0 drives that arrived alongside the standard itself and AMD's X570 motherboards. These were capable of around 5500MB/s, while these newer drives are closer to 7500MB/s. Random I/O performance is also improved on the newer models, so it makes sense that there's a bit of a price gap between these two classes of what is ostensibly the same 'PCIe 4.0' category.

This model works great in PCs with PCIe 4.0 or 5.0 support, as well as on the PS5 where the integrated heatspreader is tailor-made to fit within the small gap allotted.

All in all, it's a pretty solid deal on literally the fastest drive we've ever tested, so what's not to love about that? Let us know what you think in the comments, and we'll catch you again next time with more (storage) deals!