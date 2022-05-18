Get a ludicrously fast Lenovo Legion RTX 3080 gaming laptop at $600 off

Lenovo makes some of the best gaming laptops in the business - we've loved both the Legion 5 and Legion 7i - and now the 2021 Lenovo Legion 7 with an RTX 3080 and Ryzen 9 5900HX processor is heavily discounted at Walmart. It's currently going for $1799, a $601 drop from its MSRP of $2400. That's still a lot of money, but it's a great deal on a flagship-grade gaming laptop.

The Legion 7 gets a lot right with its design. The components are top-notch - the graphics card is only surpassed by the RTX 3080 and the processor by extremely rare Ryzen 6000 models. AMD's 5000-series laptop processors are extremely power-efficient too, so you benefit from better battery life than the corresponding Intel model despite having the same 80Wh battery installed.

1TB of NVMe storage means plenty of room for games and media, while 16GB of RAM is enough for gaming and light content creation. You even have the option to upgrade to 32GB or 64GB of RAM if you do need the extra RAM for video production and the like, and there's room for another NVMe SSD too.

The screen is another highlight here: it's a 16:10 aspect ratio display, which means it's taller than your typical laptop screen, and it's 2560x1600 so you get a much sharper picture than your standard 1080p 16-in laptop screen. It also operates at 165Hz, which is great for fast-paced games and just nice to have for general responsiveness. All in all, I've really enjoyed testing laptops with this spec of display and it's something that you'll notice right away.

Beyond the specs though, the Legion 7 is just a pleasant laptop to use. The keyboard is relatively tactile and responsive, the trackpad works reliably and the laptop as a whole does well to straddle the line between portability and power.

All in all, the Legion 7 is a great laptop - and this is just the right time to pick up a 'last-gen' model that still provides excellent gaming performance at a heavy discount.