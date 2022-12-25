Get a SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ wireless headset for PC and PS5 for £79

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is a top wireless headset for PC, PS5, PS4 and Switch, and today it's down to £79 at Ebay with a discount code - the lowest price we've ever recorded for this model. To get this price, use the code BOXING-20 at the checkout.

The Arctis 7P+ is a comfy headset with a neutral sound profile, offering a competitive advantage in FPS titles and immersive simulated surround sound in more experiential games. The headset uses 2.4GHz wireless, providing lower latency than Bluetooth, via a USB-C dongle (full-size USB-A adapter is also provided). That means you can plug it into basically anything with a USB port and it'll work, with the notable exception of the Xbox consoles which require their own special proprietary wireless connection.

The original Arctis 7 was dubbed 'the best gaming headset bar none' by RPS ringleader Katharine when it debuted in 2017, and this upgraded version that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 maintains that excellence with a ski goggle style headband, a balanced fit, a retractable mic arm, good sound isolation and convenient controls. What's new this time around is the USB-C adapter that works with a wider range of devices (eg Switch, Steam Deck, mobiles and tablets), faster charging (15 minutes provides 3 hours of usage) and improved battery life, up to 30 hours.

The one casualty of the 7P+'s PS-centric focus is its lack of a chat/mix dial, instead offering a side-tone dial that is less useful... but you can still adjust this in software so it's not too big of an ommision given the lower price for the 7P. Having said that though, this deal would best suit someone that has a PS5/PS4 and a PC, and wants a headset that can be used for both platforms!