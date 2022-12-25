If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get a SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ wireless headset for PC and PS5 for £79

That's £50 cheaper than Amazon's price.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a photo of the steelseries arctis 7p+ headset in gleaming white

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is a top wireless headset for PC, PS5, PS4 and Switch, and today it's down to £79 at Ebay with a discount code - the lowest price we've ever recorded for this model. To get this price, use the code BOXING-20 at the checkout.

The Arctis 7P+ is a comfy headset with a neutral sound profile, offering a competitive advantage in FPS titles and immersive simulated surround sound in more experiential games. The headset uses 2.4GHz wireless, providing lower latency than Bluetooth, via a USB-C dongle (full-size USB-A adapter is also provided). That means you can plug it into basically anything with a USB port and it'll work, with the notable exception of the Xbox consoles which require their own special proprietary wireless connection.

The original Arctis 7 was dubbed 'the best gaming headset bar none' by RPS ringleader Katharine when it debuted in 2017, and this upgraded version that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 maintains that excellence with a ski goggle style headband, a balanced fit, a retractable mic arm, good sound isolation and convenient controls. What's new this time around is the USB-C adapter that works with a wider range of devices (eg Switch, Steam Deck, mobiles and tablets), faster charging (15 minutes provides 3 hours of usage) and improved battery life, up to 30 hours.

The one casualty of the 7P+'s PS-centric focus is its lack of a chat/mix dial, instead offering a side-tone dial that is less useful... but you can still adjust this in software so it's not too big of an ommision given the lower price for the 7P. Having said that though, this deal would best suit someone that has a PS5/PS4 and a PC, and wants a headset that can be used for both platforms!

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch