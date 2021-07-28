Razer's Blade laptops are expensive, especially when they're specced out with the best possible components - but wait a year, and they start to become more sensibly priced. That's the case now, as last year's Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop, once sold for £2235, is now retailing for £1499. That's a decent deal for a 17-in laptop with a 300Hz screen, RTX 2080 Super graphics card, 10th-gen Core i7 processor and 512GB of storage. What takes this to the next level are the free gifts you get with it - including £700 worth of Razer gear in all. Here's what you need to know.

First, those gifts. There are three items here, including the Razer Iskur gaming chair that Katharine warmly reviewed last month. (Not the exact same one, obviously, this one hasn't been used as a cute cat's scratching post.) This chair normally retails for £500, making it quite a premium offering, with special mechanised lumbar support, a large frame for people of any size and almost uncountable levels of adjustability. You'll also get a very swish looking Razer Rogue backpack worth £150 and a Razer Protective Sleeve (with built-in mouse pad!) worth £50. All told, there's £700 worth of gear on offer here, which makes for some impressive freebies!

Of course, the laptop itself is the most important thing, right? It's a good-un' too, the top-spec model from Razer's arsenal as of just a few months ago and only beaten by the (exceedingly expensive) RTX 3080 models released this spring. The RTX 2080 Super laptop GPU should provide great frame-rates for the laptop's 1080p screen, and should stretch to a 1440p or even 4K monitor with a few settings tweaks too. The best GPU of 2020 is backed by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD; there's room to add a second NVMe SSD and upgrade the ram to 64GB down the line if you fancy. The 300Hz screen is perfect for esports titles, and you'll benefit from the increased responsiveness on the desktop too.

Reviews of the laptop are almost universally positive, with the lone complaints often centring around the price - which have now been nicely solved thanks to this deal. Reviewers praised the strong and slim aluminium chassis, allowing this to be one of the most portable 17-in laptops on the market, as well as its strong connectivity options (which include 2.5-gig ethernet, an SD card reader, Thunderbolt 3 and four further USB/USB-C ports).

As this laptop still retails for £1750 used, picking it up for £1499 with £700 worth of free (good!) Razer gear makes this deal pretty spectactular, in my humble view. If you're in the market for a laptop, do have a look at some Razer Pro 17 reviews online and consider this £1499 deal!

If you've used Razer laptops in the past, I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. I've always been struck by the design and performance when I've tested them, but I've not lived with one day in and day out - so if you have, share your wisdom! Thanks for checking out the article and we'll see you on the next one.