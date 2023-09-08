Get a free month of RPS Premium
Get a top-spec 15-in Acer Helios laptop with RTX 3070 Ti for $919 via a refurb discount on Ebay

Core i7 12700H, 16GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD, 1440p 240Hz display.

acer helios 300 gaming laptop
Image credit: Acer
Will Judd
Deals by Will Judd
Published on

Acer's Predator laptops are nice options that often deliver a lot of performance for reasonable money, but today you can get even more per dollar than usual, as an RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop in manufacturer-refurbished condition has dropped to $919 at Ebay - thanks to an extra 8% discount on refurbished items applied in the cart.

For context, this laptop has a list price of $2099 and still seems to be selling new for $1679 on Amazon - so this price is very reasonable indeed.

Looking at the specs, this is a flagship-grade laptop from just a year ago. It comes with a 12th-gen Core i7 12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and the aforementioned RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The screen is another highlight, with a 15.6-inch IPS display running at 2560x1440 at a blistering 240Hz.

This probably goes without saying, but this is a way higher grade of laptop than you'd get anywhere near at a three-figure price point. Performance ought to be excellent at its 1440p native resolution, especially with DLSS as an option to boost performance.

I'll finish this post up now as my family has just come over to make and eat dumplings, but do consider picking this up and let me know if you do! Thanks for joining me once again and I'll catch you again next week with some more PC tech deals, I'm sure of it. Keep your stick on the ice!

About the Author
Will Judd

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
