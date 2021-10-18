The WD Blue SATA SSD is a great choice if you want a lot of fast storage at a cheap price, and today Newegg are offering $50 off the giant 4TB size when you use the code EMC2AAZA827. This knocks the price to $339, the cheapest we've seen a 4TB drive in some time and $40 below the current Amazon price.

The WD Blue SSD is one of the better SATA options, with sequential reads up to 560MB/s and sequential writes up to 530MB/s. Similar random I/O performance to an NVMe drive means that there's little different in game load time performance, while costing much less than a typical 4TB NVMe - for comparison, the cheapest NVMe drive is $450 and comes from a less distinguished brand than WD.

This drive uses the standard 2.5-inch form factor, and connects using the SATA standard. Most motherboards come with six to eight SATA ports, some of which may be disabled when certain PCIe lanes are filled, but you'll generally be able to connect four to six drives without any concerns whatsoever - so fitting this WD Blue drive in your system shouldn't be a challenge. As the SSD has no moving parts, it's quite safe to just plug it in and shove it in a dark corner of your case if you don't feel like screwing it into place; many modern PC cases also include toolless drive sleds too.

If you wanted to, you could also pair this drive with a 10Gbps SATA to USB cable or enclosure, making it into a portable drive. This reduces its performance somewhat, due to the lower bandwidth and higher latency of the USB standard, but performance should still be significantly better than an external HDD or a USB thumb drive.

That's all for now, so I hope you found this useful! Stay tuned for more deals, and until then keep your stick on the ice.