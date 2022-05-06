If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get an Asus RTX 3060 and ROG Strix 750W PSU for $460 after a $100 discount

A great bundle deal to begin (or upgrade) a mid-range gaming PC.
Deals by Will Judd Senior Staff Writer, Digital Foundry
Published on

Today you can get the beginnings of a great mid-range gaming PC at Newegg. The American e-tailer is offering two Asus components for $460 today: an RTX 3060 graphics card and a ROG Strix 750W 80+ Gold PSU. That's a $100 discount compared to buying both components separately, and cheaper than you'll find most RTX 3060 graphics cards on Amazon right now.

The RTX 3060 is a great mid-range graphics card, offering good performance for 1080p and 1440p gaming at high settings. For context, it's normally about twice as fast as a GTX 1070, making it a compelling upgrade for anyone on an entry-level or mid-range graphics card from 4+ years ago. It's a little under-powered compared to the RTX 3060 Ti, which can be up to 30% faster and costs only 20% more, but that depends on cards being available at their MSRP - something that hasn't really happened much over the past couple of years!

The Asus Dual card included in the bundle is pretty straightforward - a dual fan thermal solution should provide reasonable cooling for the modestly-powered 3060 - and it retails for $410 if you buy it alone.

The power supply is more interesting - it's a $150 Asus ROG Strix unit with a 750W capacity and 80+ Gold rating. It's a modular design, and it comes with a 10-year warranty as well. Of course, the fact that it looks pretty incredible also helps.

So, if you're in the market for an RTX 3060, I reckon this is a great deal. What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.

Will Judd

Senior Staff Writer, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

