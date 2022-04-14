Get an EVGA RTX 3080 graphics card at a $300 discount at Newegg

We've covered quite a few graphics card deals for the UK market over the past couple of weeks, as nature slowly heals, but now it's time for the Americans to have a go. Right now Newegg are offering an EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra for $999, a $300 reduction from MSRP.

That's a great deal, with the card costing less than any RTX 3080 I could find on Amazon, and it's from EVGA - widely considered to be among the most-trusted graphics cards brands out there, if not the best.

In fact, I've got the very same RTX 3080 in my PC right now, and it's been a truly rapid performer - while its sizeable thermal solution keeps it cool and quiet. Actually fitting the GPU in your PC is a challenge - it's 11.81 inches long and takes up 2.75 slots - but you won't argue with the frame-rates it can achieve.

In terms of performance more generally, I'd argue that the RTX 3080 is the best value high-end Nvidia GPU. The RTX 3080 Ti is around 10 to 15% faster but often costs around 30% more, while the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 offer ever-diminishing returns with any sense of value long since gone. The RTX 3060 Ti, 3070 and 3070 Ti are all decent chips too, but it's the RTX 3080 with its GA102 die - the same as in the RTX 3090 Ti - that provides the best experience at 1440p 144Hz or 4K 60Hz.

It also beats out its AMD competition in terms of features, thanks to the inclusion of DLSS, much stronger RT performance and a media encoder that's actually good. Paired with a recent Intel or AMD processor, and you should be happily playing AAA games at high settings for years to come.

So - if you're looking for the fastest graphics card we currently recommend, this is a great price for one of the finest models available.