Get an MSI Optix 1440p 165Hz Fast IPS gaming monitor for £223

The MSI Optix G273QF gaming monitor has been discounted today to £222.50, which is £26 cheaper than we've ever seen it before - and way below its similarly specced rivals. This 27-in 1440p 165Hz model is actually part of the same breed of Fast IPS gaming monitors like the LG 27GL850 and Dell S2721DGF, both of which are popular choices for the category and retail for north of £300, so this kind of price is really unprecedented!

First: the deal. The £222.50 asking price includes delivery and is more than 10% below the current Amazon price of £249. It's alsoconsiderably below the £349 RRP of this model. To get this price, use code SAVE3 at the checkout!

And now, the monitor. If you've missed the discussion about the merits of Fast IPS monitors like this one, the short version is that this new breed of panels combine the speed and motion handling of TN panels with the traditional strengths of IPS screens, like great colours and wide viewing angles. It's a popular formula that have caused these monitors to attract rave reviews, making them some of the best gaming monitors available.

The MSI Optix G273QF in particular is a good example of the form, with a 27-in span, 2560x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG average response time. The screen also includes FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, a low input lag and reasonable peak brightness. Interestingly, this model lacks common value-adds like HDR, USB ports and a heavy-duty stand, which has allowed MSI to position it as one of the cheapest monitors to sport this kind of panel. With today's £26 discount, that means it's significantly cheaper than its rivals that often sell for £300 to £500. Given that HDR isn't worthwhile at this price point, USB ports can be added with a hub and the default stand can be cheaply replaced by any 100x100 VESA mount inexpensively, I feel that MSI has made some clever cuts to keep prices down without impacting the main purpose of the monitor whatsoever.

In terms of the spec, 2560x1440 and 165Hz is the current "sweet spot" for PC gaming monitors, as it offers an upgrade over the default 1080p 60Hz monitor in two dimensions: spatial resolution and temporal resolution. Faster-paced games will benefit from the reduction in input lag and clarity of motion that higher refresh rates unlock, while games of all kinds will look sharper and more detailed on a higher resolution screen like this. Modern mid-range PCs should be able to hit 1440p 165fps in most games, and even for more demanding games or slower PCs you'll still have the choice of targeting the higher resolution or the higher frame-rate to suit the game you're playing.

In any case, a well-reviewed 1440p 165Hz panel at this kind of price point is unheard of, so do take a look at some other coverage of this monitor and consider picking it up at this discounted price.