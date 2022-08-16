Get an RTX 3060 GPU for £279 thanks to this Ebay code

Earlier today we looked at a deal on AMD's top graphics card, the RX 6950 XT, and now it's time to look at the opposite end of the market: one of Nvidia's cheapest RTX graphics cards. Ebay is running a promotion today that knocks 15% off the price of brand-new items when you use the code BANK15 at the checkout, and you can use this to pick an RTX 3060 12GB for just £279.

This is a great price for this mid-range GPU, and it's especially rare to see features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and DLSS image reconstruction at this price point.

The RTX 3060 got a fairly positive review from erstwhile hardware editor Katharine, who rated it highly as a drop-in replacement for folks with GTX 1060 and RX 580 graphics cards. Here she is:

Overall, the RTX 3060 is a highly capable graphics card for those after a top notch 1080p experience, delivering 70-80fps frame rates in nearly all of today's biggest games as well as pretty much bang on 60fps speeds in the most demanding games from the end of 2020. It's certainly the next-gen card that makes the most amount of sense for people with 1920x1080 monitors at the moment... this is certainly the best value next-gen graphics card for 1080p gamers, and it's also a good budget option for those after a 1440p capable graphics card as well.

That review was from 2020, where hilariously the price was £299 - just £20 more expensive than the current deal price. Of course, it was nigh-impossible to find an RTX 3060 at £299, RRP be damned, so I'd argue this still represents a (small) improvement on the situation of the past two years.

What do you think - does this price drop make the 3060 more tempting, are you going to wait for this GPU to become ever-cheaper, or are you just going to jump on a next-gen GPU once they become available? We may not see lower-end next-gen cards for quite some time - potentially this time next year, even! - but I can understand the wait-and-see approach. There's always something new on the horizon, right?