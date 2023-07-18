Get HP's Omen 27q 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor for $209.99

HP's Omen 27q gaming monitor sits right at the sweet spot for price/performance, with a 27-inch 1440p display at a 165Hz refresh rate now discounted to $209.99.

That's $80 below its normal price and a great deal for a well-reviewed name-brand monitor with these specs. For context, we saw a deal price of only $10 lower during Prime Day, making this a great choice if you missed it the first time around.

Beyond its core specs, the Omen 27q comes with a classy design in black, with reasonably slim bezels on three sides, a FreeSync Premium certification (and G-Sync support) and a stand that allows for tilt, pivot and height adjustment. It's also possible to mount it on a monitor arm with its 100x100 VESA mount, which I'd definitely recommend for most people given how cheap monitor arms have gotten as of late.

The panel used here is a 27-inch IPS one, which delivers great viewing angles, accurate colour reproduction (including 99% sRGB and 95% DCI P3) and a reasonable peak brightness of 400 nits. This panel works well for most gaming genres and other monitor use cases, like content creation or consumption, with a good mix of motion clarity and image quality.

The downsides are the limited contrast, which is unfortunately unavoidable for IPS monitors without local dimming, and motion clarity which doesn't quite approach the very fastest IPS or OLED models. Still, this monitor is also far cheaper than the nearest comparable OLED, LG's $880 27-inch 1440p 240Hz model, so having some drawbacks is understandable.

So despite lacking the most advanced IPS panel, this option is still fantastic for the money and makes many more expensive models look overpriced by comparison. $209.99 is a fantastic price for a 1440p 165Hz monitor, and worth jumping on while this deal lasts.