Get LG's latest 1440p 180Hz Nano IPS gaming monitor for £200

The LG 27GL850 was a legendary PC monitor, as it debuted LG Display's Nano IPS panel that combined TN-like motion clarity and IPS-like colours and viewing angles - a true jack-of-all-trades choice for gamers and content creators. LG followed this up with the popular 27GN850 and 27GP850, and now the latter is available in 'used - very good' condition for just £200 after a £50 Ebay discount code.

For context, the 27GP850 was released less than twelve months ago and normally commands a price of £390 - that's how much Amazon are asking for it right now. The cheapest price for a new model we spotted was at Currys, where you can get the 27-inch wonder for £299 after an £80 discount. So to get the monitor for another £100 less than that makes it a pretty good option indeed - even for a refurbished model.

The seller has a feedback rating of 99.8% positive, and promises 'fully working' models with the original box, cables and accessories, just sans serial numbers - so you likely won't be able to make warranty claims, which is a challenge with used items anyway. Returns are accepted within 14 days, which is nice to see too.

Regardless of whether you're looking at new or refurb models, the 27GP850 and its predecessors remain competitive with the best gaming monitors. I think these models really hit the current price/performance sweet spot: 27 inches, 2560x1440, 180Hz, FreeSync/G-Sync Compatible. You get a comfortable size, high enough resolution to look good at that size without being too hard for your GPU to drive, high refresh rate support for competitive gaming, and FreeSync or G-Sync to smooth out uneven frame-rates and reduce judder.

The only thing that's really missing is great HDR, with these displays' DisplayHDR 400 rating denoting that they can accept an HDR signal and display expanded colours, but don't get bright even to deliver super-impactful HDR. Still, you wouldn't expect a great HDR experience even for twice the price, so I don't think this is a massive issue.

All in all, I'm stunned to see such a good monitor at such a low price, and even at the £299 that Currys are asking right now, I think you're getting a great deal.