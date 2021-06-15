Get one of the best 1440p 144Hz monitors for just $340 today

If you're in the market for a mid-range gaming monitor and you happen to be in the US of A, then this deal is for you. The Asus Tuf Gaming VG27AQ is one of the best 1440p 165Hz gaming monitors on the market, and it's been heavily discounted at Newegg today.

Using code EMC2Z2AZ6A5Z24, this 27-in monitor drops from $400 to $340, the cheapest we've seen this monitor by a massive margin. For context, we've never seen this model drop below $395 on Amazon, so this is an all-time best price by a good $50 or more.

So, what makes this monitor worth recommending in the first place? Well, it hits that popular 2560x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate spec, giving you an upgrade in two dimensions over a standard 1920x1080 60Hz monitor. This offers a noticeable improvement to image fidelity and fluidity, while still being achievable with a mid-range gaming PC. The monitor also sports FreeSync and G-Sync, which eliminates screen tearing and judder without the input lag penalty of traditional v-sync. It also offers a Black Frame Insertion (BFI) feature, which Asus brand as 'ELMB Sync' as it can be used alongside FreeSync or G-Sync - a rarity even amongst the best gaming monitors!

The VG27AQ is built around a 27-in IPS panel, giving the monitor great colour accuracy, wide viewing angles and great pixel response times. By contrast, VA panels offer better contrast ratios than IPS, but have to deal with slower pixel response times, making them less ideal for fast-paced games. The VG27AQ is therefore a great all-rounder, suitable for colour-sensitive content creation work, watching videos as well as high-fps gaming.

Reviews for this monitor are universally positive, and most of these were based on a release price of $430. At nearly $100 less, this monitor becomes more or less unrivalled. The only comparable monitors on the market are those based on LG's Fast IPS panel, like the LG 27GL850 or the Dell S2721DGF, and we've never seen those monitors as cheap as the Asus VG27AQ is right now.

So: check out the reviews, then snap up this VG27AQ monitor for $340. It's an incredible deal that makes the current UK price of the VG27AQ - the equivalent of $520! - look like highway robbery.