Get some rather excellent Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth PC speakers for $59

Over at Walmart in the US, you can pick up a set of Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth PC speakers for $59, rather than the $95 they normally cost. This is a better deal than I expected to find for this model, which offer a small but powerful 100W subwoofer and two speakers with 'exclusive horn-loaded tweeter technology'. No, I don't know what that means either.

What I can tell you is that I actually used these speakers for a period of about two years, before SteelSeries' Arena speakers arrived for review and displaced them. These speakers look far more professional - there's no RGB backlighting, for a start - and the sound quality is excellent for the price, with well-balanced sound, good detail and generally accurate results.

In terms of connectivity, you have two options: 3.5mm for your computer, and Bluetooth for connecting to phones, laptops, tablets or anything else where the convenience of a wireless connection beats the better audio quality of a cable. You can independently control the volume of the speakers and the sub, thereby not aggravating your neighbours unless you want to, and as this is a US deal I expect it won't come with the EU-mandated feature that turns the speakers off after a period of inactivity. (Good for power-saving, but it can be a bit annoying.)

Overall, it's an awesome set of speakers for the money, and it's well worth picking up if you're using the speakers built into your monitor or cranking up the volume on your headphones to hear them from a distance - that's no way to live.

In all seriousness though, I think these are great and you should read a few reviews. If you like what you see, then do yourself a favour and get these at the reduced price!