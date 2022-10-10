If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get some rather excellent Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth PC speakers for $59

Normally $95, this is a great price on speakers I've used and can recommend.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
klipsch promedia 2.1 bluetooth pc speakers

Over at Walmart in the US, you can pick up a set of Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth PC speakers for $59, rather than the $95 they normally cost. This is a better deal than I expected to find for this model, which offer a small but powerful 100W subwoofer and two speakers with 'exclusive horn-loaded tweeter technology'. No, I don't know what that means either.

What I can tell you is that I actually used these speakers for a period of about two years, before SteelSeries' Arena speakers arrived for review and displaced them. These speakers look far more professional - there's no RGB backlighting, for a start - and the sound quality is excellent for the price, with well-balanced sound, good detail and generally accurate results.

In terms of connectivity, you have two options: 3.5mm for your computer, and Bluetooth for connecting to phones, laptops, tablets or anything else where the convenience of a wireless connection beats the better audio quality of a cable. You can independently control the volume of the speakers and the sub, thereby not aggravating your neighbours unless you want to, and as this is a US deal I expect it won't come with the EU-mandated feature that turns the speakers off after a period of inactivity. (Good for power-saving, but it can be a bit annoying.)

Overall, it's an awesome set of speakers for the money, and it's well worth picking up if you're using the speakers built into your monitor or cranking up the volume on your headphones to hear them from a distance - that's no way to live.

In all seriousness though, I think these are great and you should read a few reviews. If you like what you see, then do yourself a favour and get these at the reduced price!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch