Get the blazing fast WD SN850x 1TB SSD w/ heatsink for $70 off

The WD SN850x is one of the very fastest NVMe SSDs in the world, with its PCIe 4.0 connection, super-fast TLC NAND flash memory and high-speed controller offering some frankly astonishing speeds - up to 7300MB/s reads and 6300MB/s writes, not to mention random read and write speeds of 800K IOPS and 1.1M IOPS respectively. This puts it within the top echelon of SSDs - perhaps why we named it the best PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming!

Here's what Head Hardware Boffin James had to say about the drive in his write-up:

Most importantly, the SN850X is much faster in games [than the SN850], and faster than every other SSD we’ve tried outside of the Samsung 990 Pro... Taking only 6.7 seconds to load a Shadow of the Tomb Raider save, it shaves nearly three seconds off the Black SN850’s time, and clearly beats other premium PCIe 4.0 SSDs like the Kingston Fury Renegade (9.6 seconds) and PNY XLR8 CS3140 (7.3 seconds). In the CrystalDiskMark benchmark, its 3187MB/s random read speed and 4261MB/s random write speed results show an outstanding suitability for games and general PC usage alike...

James' write-up tells most of the story, including its blazing-fast game load times, so let's focus on this deal in particular. First of all, you're getting the more expensive heatsink version of the drive, which helps keep the drive's thermals under control and therefore ensures higher speeds over a longer period than the non-heatsink version.

Secondly, you're getting the drive from B&H Photo, who have a great reputation for customer support and fast shipping compared to some of its competitors. Both Newegg and Amazon have been in the news recently for their various issues - and they're both commonly featured on these pages, so it feels good to recommend something from a different retailer!

So overall then, the WD SN850x comes highly recommended at this price, and I double dog dare you to find a better deal on a high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD! I'll be waiting in the comments.