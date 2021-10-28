Get the brand new SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ gaming headset for 1%2 off

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is a brand new gaming headset, offering a series of small upgrades over the already-brilliant Arctis 7P. It's rare to see new items discounted right away, but today you can get this new model up for 12% off with code MOUNTAIN12.

This deal comes early enough that I actually haven't even received a review unit of the headset, but its immediate predecessor comes with plenty of praise - including, as you might have noticed in the header image - from the likes of Eurogamer (me) and RPS (Katharine). Imagine that!

While of the bulk of the headset is the same - comfy suspension style headband, 2.4GHz via USB dongle, award-winning audio - the new bits are a USB-C dongle for wider device support (USB-A adapter is provided), faster charging (15 minutes gets you three hours) and better battery life (30 hours is pretty incredible for a headset this light).

The looks and marketing of this headset is directly towards the PS5, but I'm happy to report that it'll work great on PC too, with Windows Sonic proving an adequate surround sound alternative to PS5's Tempest 3D.

Overall, it's an awesome headset and to get it at a discount this early is pretty special. I expect it'll sell out soon, so do pick it up - especially if you want a headset that can suit both PC and PS5.

That's all the time I have for now, so thanks for joining me and we'll see you on the next deal! Cheerio!