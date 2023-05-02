If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get this MSI Radeon RX 6800 graphics card for £479.99

High-end 1440p gaming for less (than before).

msi's radeon rx 6800 xt graphics card, pictured on a coloured background
MSI
AMD's Radeon RX 6800 graphics card is one of the firm's best mid-range to high-end options, with excellent 1080p and 1440p performance that saw it get a warm write-up here at RPS. Now, MSI's RX 6800 Gaming Z Trio is down to £480 at Ebuyer here in the UK, a good price for a GPU of this calibre - if not quite as good value as the new RTX 4070.

Looking elsewhere online, this model is generally around the £500+ mark, so this is a decent deal on an RPS-favourite GPU - especially as the MSI Gaming Z Trio is a upper-tier model with some seriously impressive cooling capabilities.

AMD is thought to be releasing a replacement to the RX 6800 at some point this year, but this could be many months away - so the RX 6800 is a good choice in the interim.

Since our review was published, the RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX have been released and the RX 6000-series cards have dropped a bit in price, but there's still a large margin between the 6800 and 6800 XT. AMD's drivers and software have also improved, aiding performance and stability while developer uptake of FSR 2 has also improved. The 16GB of VRAM available here also makes the card resistant to the issues suffered on 12GB, 10GB and 8GB cards with some recent high-profile PC ports.

Overall, this is a solid option compared to other AMD GPUs at this price point, so do consider it if you're on Team Red! Otherwise, the RTX 4070 offers considerably better performance, a better and more widely adopted upscaling technique in DLSS 2 and a frame-generation technique with DLSS 3 - now available at £560.

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
