Get up to 85% off Japanese games in Humble's Big in Japan sale

Calling all Japanese game fans: Humble is running a 'Big in Japan' sale right now with up to 85% off on titles from Japanese developers, from classic titles like Chrono Trigger and Devil May Cry to newer releases like Code Vein, Balan Wonderworld and Persona 5 Strikers.

I'm not a Japanese games expert - Katharine or Ed are probably much better bets! - but based on my regular consumption of RPS articles, I feel somewhat qualified to pick out a few highlights for you. Charming multi-threaded JRPG Octopath Traveler is half-off, so I'd probably start there, but I've also heard good things about the lovable cast of Persona 5 Strikers (33% off) and the Souls-like combat of Code Vein (67% off).

More games? More games! Balan Wonderworld got dragged on release but seems a bit more appealing at a little over a tenner, while Chrono Trigger is, I'm pretty sure, well worth six quid at 50% off. Devil May Cry 5 is another big name that I recognise but haven't played (forgive me!) but it seems well recommended by the likes of former guidester Dave and even features at #6 on the RPS best action games of 2020.

As well as a heaping handful of individual Japanese games, large parts of several big series have been discounted as well. Final Fantasy VII, VIII, IX, X, X-2, XII, XIII, XV and XV Episode Ardyn are all half-price, amongst others, while Dragon Ball Z Fighterz, Kakarot, Xenoverse and Xenoverse 2 are all steeply discounted, from 67% off to 85% off depending on the game.

The Naruto and Yakuza franchises have also seen big cuts, the latter of which I'm reliably informed is one of the best Japanese beat-'em-up slash RPGs going. The discounts here are anywhere from 35% to 75% off including the latest turn-based effort, Yakuza Like A Dragon at one of the best prices we've ever seen it at.

Altogether, it's a pretty comprehensive sale so it's well worth taking a look if you're a fan of Japanese settings, game designs or development studios!