Get up to 90% off French games at GOG this week

GOG is running a French Sale at the moment, offering up to 90% off games made or published by French studios. Among the highlights are the Dishonored and Prey series from Arkane, Absolver from Sloclap and The Surge from French publisher Focus Home Interactive, amongst others. And as usual, all of the games are provided DRM free, and often with a plentiful offering of extra content like wallpapers, soundtracks, manuals and so on - delightful. Locate your nearest croissant and coffee, and join me on a tour of these Frankish fancies.

First, let's start with the two games that are 100% off. Syberia and Syberia II are available for free when you sign up to GOG's mailing list, which seems like a fair trade - particularly as you can unsubscribe afterwards if it all gets too much. Beyond these two titles, there are 241 more games in the sale, including many that I'd no idea were produced by French studios.

For example, World in Conflict Complete Edition is included and costs just £2.19 in the UK store, presumably through developer Massive Entertainment's link to French giant Ubisoft. Other surprises for me (but maybe not to you) include the phenomenal recent release Streets of Rage 4 (£13.49), the OG Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six (£2.19) and Dead Cells (£15.39).

Beyond these though, it's probably the bigger series that will catch most people's attention. Dishonored The Complete Collection is £27.59, a great price for two and a half great games, while Prey Digital Deluxe at £15 is another good deal. Pretty much all of the Heroes of Might and Magic games seem to be represented here, including HOMM3 Complete for £2.19 and its more recent follow-ups, while fans of limb removal should check out The Surge and The Surge 2.

Altogether, it's a pretty outstanding selection - and learning just how many games have ties to France is a fun pastime in its own right. If there are any highlights I haven't mentioned, do share them in the comments.