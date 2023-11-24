Go ultrawide on a budget with £170 / $150 off the HP Omen 34c monitor this Black Friday

Ultrawide gaming monitors are good for two things: juggling the exploded mosaic of Chrome windows that it takes to be a hardware editor on Black Friday, and making your games look cooler. I’m too busy with the first to do much of the second right now, but you can get into ultrawide gaming for a relative pittance thanks to these Black Friday deals on the HP Omen 34c.

This 3440x1440, 165Hz display has dipped all the way down to £299 / $330, which is frankly peanuts for a fully gaming-spec curved behemoth that, as far as I know, doesn't have anything seriously wrong with it. Since it uses a VA panel, it’s not going to have the vibrancy or motion blur resistance of, say, a Fast IPS monitor, but you’ll be getting high brightness and contrast in exchange. And it’s only £299 / $330! For a 34in ultrawide! Even the HP X34, which I added to our best gaming monitors list specifically as a cheap ultrawide option, is more expensive than this.

UK deals:

US deals:

There are a few more long, looooong displays in our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals, but none as affordable as the 34c. Just make sure that you’ll be hooking it up to a graphics card that can wrangle the sheer amount of pixels, as 3440x1440 is a fair bit tougher to run than standard widescreen 2560x1440.