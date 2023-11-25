Grab a great gaming mouse for less than £20 this Black Friday weekend

These days the best gaming mice often have nearly as many buttons as your keyboard. But at the end of the day, a gaming mouse needs three things, a left-button, a right-button and a scroll-wheel. And this Black Friday weekend, you can get twice that many buttons three, plus some fetching RGB lighting, for less than twenty quid.

The Steelseries Rival 3 has long been one of the most dependable budget gaming mice. Its 8500DPI TrueMotive Core optical sensor is a substantial improvement over its predecessor the 110, while the six programmable buttons are double what you need for the vast majority of games. It's a pretty little thing too, the illuminated logo and RGB lighting strip around the base are both well-judged, attractive without being ostentatious.

UK Deals

The Rival 3 also offers a good balance of durability and comfort for the price. At 77 grams, it's an ultra-light mouse, while its ergonomic design should make it a comfortable grip for most hands. But it also has a surprisingly robust build quality, while its 60 million click switches will ensure you get your money's worth.

And that's impressive considering what little money you'll be spending. With an RRP of £35, the Rival wasn't exactly going to break the bank to begin with, but Amazon have cut it all the way down to £18. You'd struggle to get a decent takeaway for that price, and it wouldn't last you anywhere near as long either. There's no equivalent price for Americans on the Rival 3, unfortunately, but you can always look for something similar in RPS' best Black Friday gaming mouse deals.