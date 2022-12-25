Grab an RX 6700 XT graphics card from Amazon for £390

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is an excellent 1440p graphics card, offering strong rasterised performance, a good image upscaler in FSR 2 and relatively cool and quiet operation. The card is much stronger pound for pound than its closest Nvidia competition, the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, with the latter remaining at surprisingly high prices due to the ultrapremium RTX 4080 and 4090 Team Green has launched so far.

Today, the best price we've spotted for the RX 6700 XT is for a Gigabyte Eagle model, selling on Amazon UK for £389.99. That's nearly 40% below its RRP and an overall great value for this level of performance.

In our Radeon RX 6700 XT review, we found that the card offered excellent 1440p gaming performance, but could stretch to 4K in some titles too - and outside of its RT performance, which remains a step behind that of Nvidia's RTX cards, it is an excellent graphics card for the money - especially after this most recent discount.

With mid-range RX 7000 cards not expected to arrive for a little while, the 6700 XT still makes a good case for itself at its reduced price - especially compared to the RX 6900 XT which requires a rather dedicated discount to be a better value than the RX 7900 XTX in particular.

So - what do you reckon? Good deal? What GPU looks the best value to you these days? Let me know in the comments and enjoy Christmas Day if you're celebrating!